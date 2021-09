LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska Supreme Court on Friday denied a postconviction appeal by a man serving three life sentences for the 2012 shooting deaths of three Omaha men in a botched drug robbery.

The state’s high court said Timothy Britt, 34, failed to show in his appeal that he was entitled to an evidentiary hearing on his claims that his trial lawyer was ineffective for failing to call witnesses who could have helped exonerate him.