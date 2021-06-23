Appeals Court rules against GOP leaders over redistricting

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A state appeals court on Wednesday refused to put on hold a judge's ruling that Republican leaders of the Wisconsin Legislature illegally hired private taxpayer-funded attorneys to represent them in anticipation of legal challenges over redistricting.

Republicans wanted to put the ruling on hold while they pursue an appeal. The judge’s April 29 ruling voided the contracts with two outside law firms and barred any future payments. The contracts allowed for spending of more than $1 million in taxpayer money to the two law firms.