SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — The Indiana Court of Appeals has ruled a South Bend man should receive a new trial on a murder charge for allegedly providing the handgun another man used to fire a shot that killed a 2-year-old boy playing outside blocks away from a gang fight.

The appeals panel ruled 2-1 last week that Tyre Bradbury, 22, should have his conviction thrown out because his attorneys were ineffective.