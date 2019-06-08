Appeals court revives lawsuit over hotel spider bite

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — A man who says he was bitten by a poisonous spider will get another chance to pin responsibility on an Ann Arbor hotel.

James Heuschneider says he was forced to have multiple surgeries on his chest and left leg after an attack by a brown recluse spider. A Washtenaw County judge dismissed the lawsuit in favor of Comfort Inn & Suites, saying the spider was a wild animal beyond the hotel's control.

But the Michigan appeals court says it was the wrong call. The court says the spider counts as vermin and, as a result, the hotel isn't off the hook under state law.

The appeals court says a key issue will be whether the hotel's pest control practices were sufficient.