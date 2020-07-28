Appeals court won't rehear Louisiana Black judgeship case

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A federal appeals court on Tuesday turned down a request that it reconsider its decision rejecting creation of a majority Black judicial district in south Louisiana.

The case deals with the method of electing judges in coastal Terrebonne Parish.

In 2017, U.S. District Judge James Brady ruled that the “at-large” system of electing judges in parish-wide elections was unconstitutional.

But, last month, three judges on the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals unanimously ruled that there was “weak evidence” of discriminatory dilution of Black votes in the majority white parish.

On Tuesday, the appeals court rejected a request for a rehearing by the full 17-judge court. The court's filing said none of the court's active judges requested a vote on a rehearing.