Application period open for 2020 Kresge artist fellowships

DETROIT (AP) — Applications are being accepted from Detroit-area artists for $25,000 fellowships from the Kresge Foundation.

Nine fellowships in live arts and nine more in film and music will be awarded to artists living and working in Wayne, Oakland or Macomb counties. The fellowships include professional development support.

Two $5,000 Gilda Awards also will be awarded solely to emerging artists who apply for Kresge Artist Fellowships. Those awards are named in honor of the late Gilda Snowden. Snowden was one of 18 artists to receive a Kresge Artist Fellowship in 2009.

Fellowships are funded by The Kresge Foundation and administered by Kresge Arts in Detroit at the College for Creative Studies.

Online applications must be submitted before Jan. 17.