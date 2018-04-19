April 20 — Citizen Athletes of the Week





Pete Minore, Notre Dame-Fairfield baseball
Tess Stapleton, Fairfield Ludlowe Middle School

NAME: Tess Stapleton

SCHOOL: Ludlowe

GRADE: Freshman

SPORT: Girls Outdoor Track

ACCOMPLISHMENT: In the Falcons’ recent win over Central, Stapleton won four events - the 100-meter hurdles (:14.7), the 200-meter dash (:25.4), the long jump (17-feet) and the high jump (4-feet, 10-inches).

NAME: Pete Minore

SCHOOL: ND-Fairfield

GRADE: Senior

SPORT: Baseball

ACCOMPLISHMENT: Pitched six innings of relief in a 5-2 win over Sacred Heart on April 7. Was the winning pitcher in a 6-0 win over Joel Barlow on April 13. Minore also had two hits, including a double, and two RBI in the game.

Coaches who wish to nominate someone for Athlete of the Week can call Citizen sports editor Chris Elsberry by 5 p.m. Tuesday at (203) 400-4765 or email him at celsberry@ctpost.com