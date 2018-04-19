April 20 — Citizen Athletes of the Week
Published 1:43 pm, Thursday, April 19, 2018
NAME: Tess Stapleton
SCHOOL: Ludlowe
GRADE: Freshman
SPORT: Girls Outdoor Track
ACCOMPLISHMENT: In the Falcons’ recent win over Central, Stapleton won four events - the 100-meter hurdles (:14.7), the 200-meter dash (:25.4), the long jump (17-feet) and the high jump (4-feet, 10-inches).
NAME: Pete Minore
SCHOOL: ND-Fairfield
GRADE: Senior
SPORT: Baseball
ACCOMPLISHMENT: Pitched six innings of relief in a 5-2 win over Sacred Heart on April 7. Was the winning pitcher in a 6-0 win over Joel Barlow on April 13. Minore also had two hits, including a double, and two RBI in the game.
Coaches who wish to nominate someone for Athlete of the Week can call Citizen sports editor Chris Elsberry by 5 p.m. Tuesday at (203) 400-4765 or email him at celsberry@ctpost.com