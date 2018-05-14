April casino revenue up 1.3 percent in Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Atlantic City's casinos saw their gambling revenue increase by 1.3 percent in April compared to a year ago.

Figures released Monday show the seven casinos won $214.4 million. Internet gambling was up 10.6 percent to over $23 million.

Resorts was up over 23 percent to $17.2 million, while the Golden Nugget was up 20.7 percent to $28.3 million.

Bally's was down over 11 percent to $15.2 million, and the Borgata was down nearly 8 percent to $57.7 million. But that's still far and away the most any casino in Atlantic City won.

For the first four months of the year, the casinos have won just over $800 million. That's 4 percent behind the pace last year at this point.