WALPOLE, Maine (AP) — A Maine aquaculture center and a community college are working together to develop a new aquaculture workforce training program in the state.

Maine aquaculture operations grow shellfish, salmon, seaweed and other seafood species. The U.S. Department of Agriculture's National Institute of Food and Agriculture has awarded a $500,000 grant to the Maine Aquaculture Innovation Center in Walpole to develop the workforce pilot program with Washington County Community College.