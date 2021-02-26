Archdiocese priest probe continues despite agency's findings

CHICAGO (AP) — There is no evidence to support allegations accusing the Rev. Michael Pfleger of abusing two brothers in their early teens decades ago, but this doesn't mean the claims are untrue, Illinois' child protection agency said in a letter to the Chicago priest Friday.
The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services won't list Pfleger as a perpetrator of child abuse on the State Central Register because the agency found no credible evidence of child abuse or neglect, according to the letter that the priest released to the media.