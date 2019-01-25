Argentina asks Britain, France to resume Sala plane search

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Argentina is asking Britain and France to resume the search for a plane carrying soccer player Emiliano Sala that disappeared from radar over the English Channel earlier this week.

A statement from the office of President Mauricio Macri said on Friday that Argentina's foreign minister would make a formal request to the two European nations.

Authorities said on Thursday they were no longer searching for the plane after a three-day air-and-sea operation near the Channel Islands failed to locate the aircraft, Argentine striker Sala or pilot David Ibbotson.

The plane was flying from the French city Nantes to the Welsh capital Cardiff on Monday.

The 28-year-old Sala was due to start playing for English Premier League club Cardiff after being transferred from Nantes this month.

Argentine soccer stars Lionel Messi and Diego Maradona have also demanded the authorities resume the search.

___

