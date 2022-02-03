Argentina reels as toxic batch of cocaine kills at least 20 DÉBORA REY and VICTOR CAIVANO, Associated Press Feb. 3, 2022 Updated: Feb. 3, 2022 3:15 p.m.
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — A batch of cocaine that has killed at least 20 people in Argentina appears to have been laced with a synthetic opioid, and police are scrambling to get as much of it off the streets as they can.
Health authorities say at least another 84 people have been hospitalized after using the contaminated cocaine, some of whom remain on life-saving respiratory support. The victims were mostly young Argentines from poor neighborhoods around the nation's capital, Buenos Aires.
