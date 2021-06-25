Arizona House OK's big loopholes for new tax on wealthy BOB CHRISTIE, Associated Press June 25, 2021 Updated: June 25, 2021 5:21 p.m.
1 of15 Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers, R-Mesa, looks over the printed budget prior to a vote on the Arizona budget at the Arizona Capitol Thursday, June 24, 2021, in Phoenix. Ross D. Franklin/AP Show More Show Less
2 of15 House Minority Leader Reginald Bolding, D-Laveen, left, talks with Arizona House Majority Leader Ben Toma, R-Peoria, during a vote on the Arizona budget Thursday, June 24, 2021, in Phoenix. Ross D. Franklin/AP Show More Show Less 3 of15
4 of15 House Minority Leader Reginald Bolding, D-Laveen, explains his "no" vote during a vote on the Arizona budget at the Arizona Capitol Thursday, June 24, 2021, in Phoenix. Ross D. Franklin/AP Show More Show Less
5 of15 Arizona House Majority Leader Ben Toma, R-Peoria, pauses at his desk during a vote on the Arizona budget Thursday, June 24, 2021, in Phoenix. Ross D. Franklin/AP Show More Show Less 6 of15
7 of15 Rep. Diego Espinoza, D-Tolleson, left, looks at a computer with Rep. Walter Blackman, R-Snow Flake, during a vote on the Arizona budget Thursday, June 24, 2021, in Phoenix. Ross D. Franklin/AP Show More Show Less
8 of15 Arizona Rep. Diego Rodriguez, D-Laveen, explains his "no" vote during a vote on the Arizona budget at the Arizona Capitol Thursday, June 24, 2021, in Phoenix. Ross D. Franklin/AP Show More Show Less 9 of15
10 of15 Arizona House Majority Leader Ben Toma, R-Peoria, right, watches the voting board along with Rep. Jeff Weninger, R-Chandler, during a vote on the Arizona budget Thursday, June 24, 2021, in Phoenix. Ross D. Franklin/AP Show More Show Less
11 of15 Rep. Mitzi Epstein, D-Tempe, speaks during a vote on part of the Arizona budget, SB1828 on taxation, at the Arizona Capitol Thursday, June 24, 2021, in Phoenix. Ross D. Franklin/AP Show More Show Less 12 of15
13 of15 Rep. Andrés Cano, D-Tucson, right, speaks with Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers, R-Mesa, during a vote on the Arizona budget Thursday, June 24, 2021, in Phoenix. Ross D. Franklin/AP Show More Show Less
14 of15 House Minority Leader Reginald Bolding, D-Laveen, right, pauses on the Arizona House floor along with Rep. Randall Friese, D- Tucson, left, during a vote on part of the Arizona budget, SB1828 on taxation, at the Arizona Capitol Thursday, June 24, 2021, in Phoenix. Ross D. Franklin/AP Show More Show Less
15 of15
PHOENIX (AP) — After slashing $1.9 billion in income taxes mainly benefiting upper-income taxpayers and shielding them from higher taxes approved by voters in an initiative last year, the Republican-controlled House returned Friday and passed more legislation targeting Proposition 208.
The House approved the creation of a new tax category for small business, trusts and estates that will eliminate even more of the money the measure approved by voters in November that was designed to raise for schools. The proposal passed despite unified opposition from minority Democrats.