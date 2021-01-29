Arizona Senate hires auditor to review county election

PHOENIX (AP) — The Republican leader of the Arizona Senate announced Friday that she has hired an independent auditor to scour election results in Maricopa County, where supervisors voted earlier in the week to hire two firms to audit election equipment and software used in last November's election.
The move comes after the county refused to allow the Senate access to election equipment, copies of ballots and other materials under a subpoena issued by lawmakers, some of whom continue to question whether Democratic President Joe Biden won.