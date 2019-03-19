Arizona bill would restrict payments for registering voters

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona House voted Monday to make it a crime for people who conduct voter registration drives to be paid based on the number of voters they sign up.

The measure, approved by Republicans in a party-line vote, also would require people who collect voter registration forms to turn them in to elections officials within 10 days. Violations could result in misdemeanor charges.

Republicans said the measure would prevent fraud by eliminating incentives for voter-registration workers to falsify forms.

"There should be some level of accountability," said Rep. Kelly Townsend, a Mesa Republican who sponsored the bill. "I don't think it's wise to promote widespread ability to do whatever it is you want."

Democrats said the measure is actually intended to suppress voter turnout, noting that Democrats made gains following a spike in turnout in the 2018 election. Democrats say people will be reluctant to conduct voter registration drives if mistakes can lead to criminal charges.

"Republicans know — just like Democrats know — that the more people vote, the less likely we'll see an extreme Legislature that is forcing policies that don't reflect the state of Arizona," said Rep. Reginald Bolding, a Democrat from Laveen.

Rep. Athena Salman, a Tempe Democrat, said the bill creates new crimes at a time when lawmakers in many other states are looking to reduce the levels of incarceration and criminalization.

"In this era where we finally have bipartisan support for reform, here we have a bill that focuses on our democracy and makes it easier to throw people into jail," Salman said.

Lawmakers last week rejected an earlier version of the bill that would have outlawed any compensation for voter registration, except for employees of political parties.