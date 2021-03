FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — The northern Arizona city of Flagstaff has been chosen as the site for a new plant for manufacturing parts for electric vehicles, city officials announced Thursday.

Ludington., Michigan-based UACJ Automotive Whitehall Industries' new production plant will be located in part of a former Walgreens distribution center and is expected to provide 120 jobs in the next year and 350 within five years, officials said in a statement.