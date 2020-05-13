Arizona death roll from coronavirus outbreak nears 600

Arizona Republican Gov. Doug Ducey, center,, speaks at a news conference regarding the latest updates on the coronavirus as Cara Christ, left, Arizona director of Public Health Services, and Maj. Gen. Michael McGuire, right, Arizona Army National Guard, listenvMonday, May 4, 2020, in Phoenix. less Arizona Republican Gov. Doug Ducey, center,, speaks at a news conference regarding the latest updates on the coronavirus as Cara Christ, left, Arizona director of Public Health Services, and Maj. Gen. Michael ... more Photo: Ross D. Franklin, AP Photo: Ross D. Franklin, AP Image 1 of / 8 Caption Close Arizona death roll from coronavirus outbreak nears 600 1 / 8 Back to Gallery

PHOENIX (AP) — State officials report that Arizona's death roll from the coronavirus outbreak is nearing 600 with an additional 32 deaths reported statewide.

The Department of Health Services reported 594 deaths as of Wednesday with 12,176 positive cases, up 440 from Tuesday, with nearly 166,000 people tested.

The actual number of people infected is likely much higher because many with mild symptoms don’t seek testing and many who did were turned away for months because of a supply shortage.

Gov. Doug Ducey said Tuesday he'll let gyms and public swimming pools reopen and will allow his stay-at-home order to expire Friday as he continues easing restrictions imposed to slow the outbreak.

Ducey said lifting his stay-home order is safe because of a declining rate of cases, though it would be expected to decline since Arizona opened testing to people who aren't showing symptoms. He also cited sufficient hospital capacity and growing abilities to test people and trace their contacts.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.