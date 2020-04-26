Arizona now has 6,526 coronavirus cases and 275 known deaths

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona now has 6,526 confirmed coronavirus cases and the tally of known deaths has increased by two and stood at 275 as of Sunday, health officials said.

State Department of Health Services officials said the number of positive cases reported grew by 246 since Saturday.

The pace of additional deaths in Arizona’s coronavirus outbreak has slowed following a recent surge.

Health officials had reported 17 deaths on Friday and seven more on Saturday.

They said the recent surge in reported fatalities likely resulted from a boost in cases weeks ago and was expected to slow because it often takes weeks for patients to die once hospitalized and because hospitalizations appeared to have leveled off.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks.

For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.

The vast majority of people recover.