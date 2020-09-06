Arizona reports 250 new virus cases, 14 more deaths Sunday

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona health officials reported 250 new coronavirus cases on Sunday and 14 more deaths from COVID-19.

The latest numbers from the Arizona Department of Health Services bring the statewide totals to 205,766 cases and 5,221 deaths.

Arizona was a national hot spot in June and July, with cases and deaths trending downward since. Declines in several COVID-19 hospitalization metrics reported by the state have slowed recently.

The number of reported infections is thought to be far higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.