Arizona reports 3 more cases of coronavirus for total of 9

PHOENIX (AP) — State officials on Wednesday reported three more diagnosed cases of the coronavius in Arizona, raising the total to nine.

The state Department of Health Services did not immediately release any details about the three additional so-called presumptive positive cases, but a chart on the agency's virus website indicated the three cases were among eight believed to be resulted from person-to-person contact.

One case was listed as travel-related.

Presumptive positive cases have been tested positive by an Arizona lab and are subject to confirmation by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

The vast majority of people recover from the new virus. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover. In mainland China, where the virus first exploded, more than 80,000 people have been diagnosed and more than 58,000 have so far recovered.