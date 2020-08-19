Arizona reports 637 additional COVID cases, 105 more deaths

PHOENIX (AP) — State health officials on Wednesday reported 637 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases and 105 more deaths in Arizona as rolling seven-day averages for cases and deaths continued to decline over the past two weeks.

The additional cases and deaths reported by the Department of Health Services increased Arizona's totals to 195,557 cases and 4,634 deaths.

According to Johns Hopkins University data analyzed by The Associated Press, the seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in Arizona decreased from 2,082 new cases per day on Aug. 4 to 883 new cases per day on Aug. 18. The rolling average of daily deaths during the same period dropped from 62 to 47.

The number of infections is thought to be far higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.