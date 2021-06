PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona's largest county is announcing the first recorded heat-related death of the year.

The Maricopa County Department of Public Health said Tuesday the death was of an older man.

There were a record 323 heat deaths in the county last year.

Summer temperatures in Phoenix and other cities in Maricopa County regularly soar into the triple digits. People suffer heat-associated illness when their bodies cannot properly cool off.

While most heat-related deaths occur in July and August, in Arizona they can be seen as early as April and as late as October. Last summer was among the hottest for the county on record.

“The tragedy of these deaths is that they are all preventable,” said Dr. Rebecca Sunenshine, medical director for disease control at the county's public health department.

Last year, over 80% of heat-related deaths were in men. Blacks and Native Americans had the highest rates of those deaths.

Over half of the heat-related deaths in 2020 were among people experiencing homelessness.