Arizona sees 518 new virus cases, hospital counts still low

PHOENIX (AP) — New coronavirus cases in Arizona are remaining fairly stable as the state continues to see no big rise in cases after the Labor Day holiday.

The state Health Services Department reported 518 new virus cases Friday, bringing the total since the pandemic began hitting the state in March to 216,367. The state also reported 28 new deaths, which the total to 5,587.

The 7-day rolling average of daily new cases in Arizona has risen over the past two weeks from 436 new cases per day on Sept. 10 to 599 new cases per day on Sept. 24, according to data from The COVID Tracking Project. But the past week has seen no continuation of that increase.

Hospital use is way down from the mid-July peak that saw more than 3,500 people being treated. The state reported just 521 people hospitalized for the virus as of Thursday, with just 119 in intensive care and only 65 needing ventilators to help them breathe.

