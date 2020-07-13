Arizona sees new highs in COVID-19 ventilator, ICU bed use

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona is reporting all-time highs in its use of ventilators and beds in intensive care units for coronavirus patients.

The state Department of Health Services posted that 671 COVID-19 patients were on ventilators and 936 were occupying ICUs as of Sunday. Hospitals were hovering around 90% capacity.

Health officials report another 1,357 confirmed COVID-19 cases and eight additional deaths. Arizona has seen 123,824 cases and 2,245 deaths. However, the number of infections is thought to be far higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.

The state became one of the nation’s coronavirus hot spots in May after Gov. Doug Ducey relaxed stay-home orders and other restrictions. Last week, the governor capped restaurants at half of their capacity but declined to shut them down entirely.

The state reached 1,000 coronavirus deaths on June 5 and 50,000 coronavirus cases on June 21.

Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego and other local officials have called on Ducey to issue a statewide mandate on wearing masks.

Ducey said the state will increase testing with a focus on low-income areas of Phoenix as many people report difficulty finding tests.

The state also is paying for a private lab to greatly increase its daily capacity. Most people have been waiting up to a week or more for test results.

