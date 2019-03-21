Arizona unemployment rate stays at 5.1 percent in February

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona's unemployment rate remained steady at 5.1 percent in February as the state's economy added 30,200 jobs since January.

A report released Thursday by the Arizona Office of Economic Opportunity says the government sector added 11,700 jobs in February, which is slightly higher than the historical 10-year average gain of 11,400 jobs in February.

Private-sector industries added 18,500 jobs in February, which is higher than the historical 10-year average gain of 10,900 jobs.

Gains among private-sector industries were led by leisure and hospitality with 6,400 additional jobs and education and health services with 4,900 additional jobs, while the trade, transportation and utilities sector lost 1,500 jobs.