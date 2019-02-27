Arkansas AG approves wording of redistricting ballot measure

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas' attorney general has approved the wording of a proposal to change how congressional and state legislative districts are redrawn.

That clears the way for supporters to try and put the measure on next year's ballot.

Rutledge's office on Wednesday certified the proposal from Protect AR Democracy, a ballot group formed earlier this month to support the measure.

The proposed constitutional amendment would set up a seven-member commission appointed by legislative leaders of both parties to redraw districts following the census. Currently, Arkansas' congressional redistricting is handled by the state Legislature. The governor, attorney general and secretary of state redraw state legislative districts.

Supporters of the amendment must collect nearly 85,000 signatures from registered voters to get the measure on the 2020 ballot.