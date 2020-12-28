Arkansas' Hutchinson praises Trump in signing virus bill

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson lauded President Donald Trump on Monday for signing into law a massive bipartisan bill that, among other things, divvies up billions of dollars for states to procure vaccines and treatments to help fight the coronavirus pandemic.
“It is great news for Arkansans that the latest COVID-19 Relief bill has been signed by @realDonaldTrump,” Hutchinson, a Republican like Trump, tweeted. “This will help our small businesses, individuals, schools and the state with vaccine distribution.”