Arkansas Republicans want to expand gun owners' rights

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Some Republican lawmakers say they will push to expand gun owners' rights when the Arkansas Legislature reconvenes next year.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that some Democrats are pushing back with a proposed law that would allow for temporary seizure of weapons from people deemed dangerous to themselves and others.

One of the first bills to be filed ahead of the 2019 legislative session is a proclamation to make the shotgun Arkansas' official state gun.

Republicans say other potential bills would expedite the process for domestic-abuse victims to get concealed-carry licenses and strengthen concealed-carry laws at the city and county level.

Republicans hold strong majorities in both the state House and Senate.

The 2019 legislative session starts on Jan. 14.

___

Information from: Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, http://www.arkansasonline.com