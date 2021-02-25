Arkansas Senate votes to refund virus fines to businesses

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The Arkansas Senate on Thursday voted to refund the fines the state has collected from some businesses for violating coronavirus restrictions, as Gov. Asa Hutchinson prepared to make an announcement about the emergency he declared for the pandemic.
The measure, which passed 19-14, now heads to the House for a vote and was sponsored by a Republican lawmaker who has sued challenging the state's coronavirus restrictions. That lawsuit was dismissed by a Pulaski County judge and has been appealed to the state Supreme Court.