Arkansas commission begins process of hog farm ban on river

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The Arkansas Pollution Control and Ecology Commission has approved the start of a rule-making process to permanently ban medium and large hog farms from the Buffalo National River watershed.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that the proposal will go out for public comment and a public hearing, then state legislative committees must review the plan before rule-making can proceed.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson supported the permanent ban after signing an agreement in June for a $6.2 million state buyout of C&H Hog Farms, the only large hog farm in the river's watershed.

C&H is located on Big Creek, about 6 miles (10 kilometers) from where it joins the Buffalo River and is permitted to house about 6,500 hogs. The farm has been opposed since it opened in 2013 by environmentalists concerned about pollution.

___

Information from: Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, http://www.arkansasonline.com