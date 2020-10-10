Arkansas coronavirus hospitalizations decline slightly

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The number of people hospitalized with the coronavirus in Arkansas declined slightly on Saturday from Friday’s record high.

There were 554 hospitalizations, six fewer than a day earlier, The state Department of Health reported.

The department reported an increase of 908 confirmed and probable cases for a total of 92,220 and 22 more deaths for a total of 1,552 who have died due to COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus, since the pandemic began. The actual number of cases in Arkansas is likely higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.

There were 7,735 active cases either confirmed or probable and 82,924 people have recovered, according to department figures.

For most people, the COVID-19 virus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the virus can cause severe illness, including pneumonia, and be fatal.