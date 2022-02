LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The Arkansas Supreme Court on Thursday reversed a judge's decision that State Police must release photos of all of its troopers who don't work undercover, saying doing so would effectively identify troopers who work undercover.

Justices sided with the State Police, which had denied a Freedom of Information Act request by blogger Russ Racop. In 2020, Racop requested photos of all uniformed and plainclothes state troopers who don't work undercover.