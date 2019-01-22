Arkansas courts seek Marshallese interpreters

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas court officials are looking for Marshallese language interpreters because a lack of qualified interpreters has courts turning to out-of-state help over the phone or video.

The Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that the Arkansas Administrative Office of Courts Interpreter Services is holding an orientation Friday and Saturday with the goal of finding Marshallese interpreters.

Research from the University of Arkansas shows that more than 12,000 people from the Marshall Islands live in northwest Arkansas.

Benton County Circuit Judge Doug Schrantz acts as administrative judge for the county's circuit courts. He says short hearings can use out-of-state interpreters over the phone or through video, but longer hearings and trials need to have an interpreter present.

Kevin Lammers is a local public defender. He says having an interpreter present makes the process smoother.

