Arkansas governor: COVID-19 hospitalizations 'too high'

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas reported a near-record number of people hospitalized due to COVID-19 Monday as 22 more people in the state died from the illness caused by the coronavirus.

The Department of Health reported 15 more people were hospitalized because of COVID-19, bringing the state's total to 524. The most the state has reported hospitalized was 526 on August 4.

“The number of hospitalized is too high," Gov. Asa Hutchinson said in a statement. “While it is manageable, it’s important to slow the spread of this virus to keep people out of the hospital because of COVID-19.”

Arkansas ranks seventh in the country for new cases per capita, according to figures compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

The state's confirmed coronavirus cases on Monday rose by 392 to 83,698 and the state's probable cases rose by 25 to 3,732. The actual number of cases in Arkansas is likely higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.