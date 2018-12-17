Arkansas governor backs bid to cut concealed gun license fee

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas' Republican governor is backing an effort to cut in half the license fees for carrying a concealed handgun.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson says he supports legislation filed on Monday to cut the initial filing fee for a concealed handgun license from $100 to $50. The measure would also cut the license renewal fee from $50 to $25.

Hutchinson praised Republican Sen. Trent Garner, Sen.-elect Bob Ballinger and Rep. Jim Dotson, who sponsored the legislation. Hutchinson says he believes the measure strikes the "right balance" in reducing the fees.

Arkansas State Police says the financial impact of the proposed fee cut would be $1.2 million. Arkansas has more than 224,000 concealed carry license holders.