Arkansas governor names former GOP official to highway panel

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A former executive director of the Arkansas Republican Party has been named to the state Highway Commission.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Thursday named Marie Holder to the commission. She replaces Tom Schueck, who died last week at the age of 78. Holder will serve the remainder of Schueck's term, which expires in January, and Hutchinson said he plans to reappoint her after that to a full ten-year term.

Holder has served as a board member and consumer representative on the Arkansas State Medical Board and a fellow of the Federation of State Medical Boards since 2016. She is a former executive director and communications director of the Republican Party of Arkansas and served as the deputy press secretary for former U.S. Sen. Trent Lott.

Holder joins the panel as Hutchinson and highway officials are ramping up the campaign for a ballot measure this fall that would extend a half-cent sales tax for Arkansas roads.

The commission on Monday elected Commissioner Robert Moore, a former state House speaker, to replace Schueck as the panel's chairman.