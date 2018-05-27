Arkansas group presents quilts to area veterans

EL DORADO, Ark. (AP) — Quilts were recently presented by the Valor Group of Freedom Quilters of El Dorado, to show appreciation to veterans who have served in the military.

The ceremony took place at the El Dorado Conference Center, where quilts made by the Freedom Quilters were passed out to the veterans, the El Dorado News-Times reported .

Quilter Linda Ellis said it was a thrill to see the veterans get their quilts.

"We work on them as we can," Ellis said. "We usually meet about once a month. It's nice to see them get their quilts."

Veterans receiving quilts included:

James P. Tucker served in the Army from August 1958 to August 1960 and from November 1961 to August 1962. His rank was 5P4 and he served state-side.

Adolph "Bob" Ashworth served in the Army from Oct. 8, 1959 to Jan. 30, 1962. He served in Vietnam and Beirut and was a PVTE-1 rank. He has also received the code of conduct award for his service.

William B. Turnage served in the Navy from April 15, 1962 to August 17, 1967. He served in the Vietnam war and was a Lieutenant. He served aboard the USS Preble DLG 15 as a supply officer. He has received a medal for his Vietnam service.

Raymond Head served in the Army from 1965 to 1967. He served in Vietnam and had an E-4 ranking.

Gary L. Wilson served in the Army from May 1966 to May 1968. He served in South Vietnam from 1966 to December 1967 and was an E-5 Sargent ranking. He has been awarded medals for National Defense service, Vietnam service, Vietnam campaign and Expert Riflemans Badge.

Michael Claypoole served in the Army from March 1967 to March 1969. He was a Spec 5 ranking and served in Vietnam as a helicopter medic. He has been awarded medals for good conduct, National Defense, Vietnam service and Vietnam campaign.

Gary New served in the Air Force from 1967 to 1971. He was a Sergeant and served in Vietnam.

Rodney E. Cook served in the Air Force from 1968 to 1972. He was stationed at England Air Force Base and Elmendorf Air Force Base in Anchorage, Alaska. He was an E-5 ranking and Military Airlift Command (MAC).

James Ralph Tucker served in active duty from May 15, 1968 to May 14, 1970 and served in the reserves until May 14, 1974. Tucker's rankings include Specialist 5 U.S. Army Company A, second Battalion, 18th infantry. He served in RVN Vietnam from Oct. 27, 1968 to Oct. 22, 1969 First Infantry Division, Big Red One.

Mitchell McKenzie, Jr. served in the Army from 1969 to 1979 in the Vietnam war.

Robert Ricker served in the Army from August 11, 1969 to August 10, 1971. He was a Spec. 4 ranking and was awarded medals for NDSM, VSM, RVNCM w/60 Dev., two overseas Service Bars and AM BSM EXP Quality Bdge/Rifle Bar.

Tommy Joe Nash served from July 1973 to 1977 in the Air Force. He served in Lackland AFB Rantoul AFB Offutt SAC Head Quarters. He was ranked E-4 Air Craft Maintenance 55th OMS.

Kristopher M. Smith served in the Navy-USN from August 15, 1996 to Dec. 31, 2001. He served in the Naval Reserve Center in New Orleans and NBVC Port Hueneme, California. He was ranked CM3 E-4 and was awarded medals for first good conduct and sharp shooter rifle ribbon.

