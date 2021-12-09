Arkansas lawmakers OK massive tax cuts, adjourn session

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas lawmakers on Thursday approved the largest tax cut in state history, adjourning a special session without taking up an abortion ban modeled after Texas' or other measures some Republican lawmakers hoped to add to the agenda.
The House and Senate approved legislation that would cut taxes by nearly $500 million once fully implemented in 2026. The proposal calls for gradually cutting the top individual income tax rate from 5.9% to 4.9% in 2025. It also includes corporate income tax cuts and a low-income tax credit.