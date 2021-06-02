Arkansas lawyer: Contract spiked over email to legislator

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas attorney's contract with the state was terminated because he emailed a legislator and criticized her support of a measure banning gender confirming treatments for transgender youth, according to a federal lawsuit filed Wednesday.
The American Civil Liberties Union of Arkansas filed the lawsuit on behalf of Casey Copeland, whose contract with the Administrative Office of the Courts was terminated after he emailed a sponsor of the ban enacted earlier this year. The ACLU has filed a lawsuit challenging the ban, which is set to take effect July 28.