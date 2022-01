LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas has received the first 211,000 of the 1.5 million at-home rapid COVID-19 tests it has requested from federal officials, Gov. Asa Hutchinson's office announced Monday.

In a statement, the governor's office said the state would begin distributing the tests shortly to be made available free to Arkansas residents. According to the statement, the tests' cost of about $10 million will be covered by funds already existing in the state’s COVID-19 response budget.