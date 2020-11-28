Arkansas reports 1,349 new coronavirus cases, 13 deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas health officials reported more than 1,000 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday and 13 more deaths linked to the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

State health authorities reported 1,010 Arkansas residents were hospitalized with COVID-19 Saturday, as the pandemic continued to put pressure on state hospital systems. The state added 1,349 confirmed and probable cases of the virus Saturday, according to The Arkansas Department of Health.

Arkansas has had a total of 155,026 COVID-19 cases and 2,449 fatalities, according to the department. The actual number of cases is believed to be far higher because many people haven’t been tested and some who get the disease don’t show symptoms.

More than 13% of coronavirus tests in Arkansas came back positive over the last seven days, according to researchers at Johns Hopkins University.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal. The vast majority of people recover.