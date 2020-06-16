Arkansas virus deaths, hospitalizations continue rising

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas saw its lowest one-day increase in coronavirus cases in nearly two weeks on Tuesday, but the number of deaths and hospitalizations from the virus continue to rise.

The Department of Health reported at least 13,191 people in the state have tested positive for the virus, an increase of 274 over Monday. The number of active cases, meaning excluding those who have died or recovered, decreased to 4,338.

The true number of cases is likely higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.

The number of people who have died from the virus rose by six to 188, while the number of people who hospitalized rose by eight to 214.

Arkansas has seen a dramatic resurgence of the virus since last month, when it began allowing businesses that had closed because of the pandemic to reopen. The number of active cases has risen 160% since Memorial Day, while hospitalizations have more than doubled.

Commerce Secretary Mike Preston also said Arkansas next month will reinstate a requirement that unemployment insurance recipients certify that they are actively searching for work. The requirement is among the rules Arkansas eased in March because of the pandemic.