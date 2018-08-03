Arkansas wage hike supporters turn in additional signatures

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Supporters of an effort to raise the minimum wage in Arkansas have turned in thousands of additional signatures to try and get their proposal on the November ballot.

The campaign supporting the proposed initiated act to gradually raise the state's minimum wage to $11 an hour by 2021 turned in 44,665 signatures to the secretary of state's office on Friday. The proposal needs at least 67,887 signatures from registered voters to qualify for the November ballot.

The minimum wage campaign was given additional time to gather signatures on Monday after officials determined it had submitted no more than 52,124 valid signatures.