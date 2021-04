ARMA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas man pleaded no contest Tuesday to second-degree murder and attempted murder in the stabbing death of his wife and the injuring of her grandmother.

Jeremy Delmarco, 34. of Arma, had been charged with killing 37-year-old Brandy Delmarco and injuring Dorma Lemaster, 84, at a home in Arma on Feb. 4, 2019.