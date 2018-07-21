Army Corps gets nearly $40M for repairs on Georgia coast

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A federal agency is getting an influx of funding to repair beach erosion and other damage to the Georgia coast caused by recent hurricanes.

The Army Corps of Engineers said in a news release that Congress has approved supplemental funding that includes $13 million for renourishment of the beach on Tybee Island near Savannah.

Another $26.6 million will pay for repairing dikes used to contain dredge material in the Savannah harbor as well as the removal of shoaling that's caused shallow spots in portions of the harbor.

The Army Corps says the damage to the beach and harbor was caused by Hurricanes Matthew and Irma, which raked the Georgia coast in 2016 and 2017.

The agency says it also expects money to dredge shallow areas in the Brunswick harbor.