Army Corps of Engineers to fund dredging work around Maine

SACO, Maine (AP) — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers plans to use nearly $12 million on dredging projects in Maine in the coming fiscal year.

Republican U.S. Sen. Susan Collins and independent Sen. Angus King say the money will help pay for critically important dredging projects in harbors and rivers in the state. Most of the money is budgeted in the form of $4.2 million for work on the Saco River, $2.5 million for work in York Harbor and $2.5 million for work in Cape Porpoise Harbor.

There is also money budgeted for a handful of smaller and less expensive projects around the state.

Collins and King call the dredging work important for safety and navigational concerns that impact commercial fishermen and recreational boaters.