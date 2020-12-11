Army Corps report supports Mississippi flood-control pumps

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers issued another report Friday favoring agribusinesses over environmentalists in a decades-long battle over a massive flood control project in the south Mississippi Delta.
The Corps published a final supplement to a draft environmental impact statement it released in October. Both reports reverse the Corps’ own previous stance that pumping out floodwater would harm wetlands. They say that pumps would decrease the depth and duration of flooding in the rural Yazoo Backwater Area, and that rainfall would keep this part of the Delta from drying out.