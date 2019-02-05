Army conducts training exercise in greater Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A military training exercise near downtown Los Angeles surprised residents.

Army helicopters flew low in formation and one was seen landing on Wilshire Boulevard late Monday.

A Los Angeles Police Department statement says the Army is conducting training in greater Los Angeles and Long Beach to "enhance soldier skills by operating in various urban environments and settings."

Police say the training is coordinated with state, county and city officials and private property owners.

The exercise will continue through Feb. 9.