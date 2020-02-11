Army general is SC governor's 2nd pick to run veteran agency

Retired U.S. Army Maj. Gen. William Grimsley discusses his plan for the new South Carolina Department of Veterans Affairs on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, in Columbia, S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster nominated Grimsley for the job Tuesday. less Retired U.S. Army Maj. Gen. William Grimsley discusses his plan for the new South Carolina Department of Veterans Affairs on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, in Columbia, S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster nominated Grimsley for ... more Photo: Jeffrey Collins, AP Photo: Jeffrey Collins, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Army general is SC governor's 2nd pick to run veteran agency 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster tapped a retired U.S. Army major general Tuesday to be his second choice to run the state's new Department of Veteran's Affairs.

Maj. Gen. William Grimsley of Beaufort came highly recommended before McMaster chose state Rep. Bobby Cox to lead the agency in December. So after Cox was found ineligible under a state law preventing a lawmaker to run an agency created during his term, the governor said Grimsley was an easy second choice.

Grimsley, 62, served in the Army for 33 years, finishing his military career as senior commander at Fort Hood, Texas, and chief of staff of the United States Strategic Command. Grimsley is currently president of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon Foundation and a coach and trainer at strategic planning firm Broomfield Creek.

“I am incredibly honored and humbled at this opportunity,” Grimsley said. “I’m extraordinarily grateful that we’re elevating the positions of veterans in this great state to the appropriate visibility.”

Republican State Sen. Katrina Shealy of Lexington said she fully supported Grimsley and said she would get a confirmation hearing before the Family and Veterans Services committee she leads as soon as possible.