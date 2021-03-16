Army under fire from Congress over Fort Hood response LOLITA C. BALDOR, Associated Press March 16, 2021 Updated: March 16, 2021 7:25 p.m.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Lawmakers expressed frustration Tuesday with how slowly improvements are being made to criminal investigation at Fort Hood, Texas, where rates of violent crime and sexual assaults are particularly high.
They grilled the commander of the Army's Criminal Investigation Command, or CID, who said she is “seizing this moment” to correct the staffing and resource problems within her agency that led to sweeping failures in tracking and solving cases.
Written By
LOLITA C. BALDOR